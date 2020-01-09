We’re less than a week away from the national championship between Clemson and LSU. Kickoff obviously isn’t here yet, but Ed Orgeron’s team appears ready for action.

LSU went through a ridiculously tough schedule to punch its ticket into the College Football Playoff. It helps that Joe Burrow has put together one of the best seasons in recent memory.

A semifinal matchup against Oklahoma didn’t frighten LSU by any means, as they won 63-28 in the Peach Bowl.

Next up for LSU is a showdown with Clemson, the reigning national champions. Taking down Dabo Swinney and his star-studded roster won’t be easy, but Orgeron believes his players are on a mission.

Orgeron spoke highly of his team ahead of the national title game, saying “This team is on a mission, great energy at practice, guys eyes are wide, on me, they’re ready to go.”

That’s quite the endorsement from Coach O.

All that’s left for LSU to do this season is capture a national title, which would be the program’s first since 2007.

It’s tough to determine which team has the edge going into this matchup. Clemson certainly has more experience in moments of this caliber, but LSU should have the fans on its side during the game because it’ll be taking place inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.