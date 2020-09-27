Coach O Reveals Message To LSU Players After Upset Loss

The LSU Tigers became the first team in over 20 years to lose their season opener after winning the national title the season before. Coach O may have been upset with the outcome, but he isn’t going to throw blame around.

Speaking to the media after the 44-34 loss to unranked Mississippi State, Orgeron accepted responsibility for the loss. He told his players to “look at themselves in the mirror” and work together to get better, while staying together as a team.

“I told them, ‘Put it on me,’” Orgeron said, via Saturday Down South. “When they win, I give them the credit. When they don’t, I got to take the blame. I have to coach better. I asked everyone to look at themselves in the mirror. See what we’re doing. Let’s get better. Let’s stick together as a football team. We still have a lot of football left.”

The LSU team that took the field against the Bulldogs yesterday was a far cry from the one that beat them by 23 last year. LSU’s offense put up big numbers but was filled with mistakes.

But it was the defense that really has people wondering whether LSU can have a decent season this year.

Mississippi State QB KJ Costello orchestrated Mike Leach’s air raid offense to perfection. He set an SEC record with 623 passing yards in his first game for the Bulldogs.

Granted, LSU’s team is practically unrecognizable from last year’s, and were missing several players expected to contribute.

But that didn’t stop the experts from listing LSU as heavy favorites in the game.

It’s certainly possible that it was simply Mississippi State’s day. But LSU may have some soul-searching to do.

The Tigers take on Vanderbilt next weekend.