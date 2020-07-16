Coach O Reveals When He Knew Joe Burrow Was Special

The LSU Tigers had a special season in 2019 in large part because of Joe Burrow. He put together arguably the best season we’ve ever seen in the history of college football.

Burrow went from a game-manager in his first season at LSU to a Heisman Trophy winner in his second. On Thursday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron revealed when he knew that Burrow would be a special quarterback.

It turns out that Coach O realized Burrow would be special during the team’s showdown against Texas. Burrow basically iced the game with an incredible touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson late in the fourth quarter.

“I do believe it was that 3rd and 17 against Texas,” Orgeron told Dan Patrick. “It was a blitz, we had to make a play. He dodged a rusher, made a big play, we scored a touchdown. I felt we had a winner in Joe that could make the big play in a big game.”

Orgeron also expressed his confidence in Burrow, saying “I always believed he could do it. He’s a very smart football player.”

LSU looked unstoppable after that shootout with Texas, defeating Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma later on in the season.

The Tigers have plenty of returning talent on their roster for the 2020 season, but it’ll be impossible to replace Burrow’s production. Fortunately for Coach O, the offense has a worthy successor in Myles Brennan.

As for Burrow, he’ll begin his NFL career this fall with the Cincinnati Bengals.