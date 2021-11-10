Although this is considered a lost season for LSU, Ed Orgeron nearly led the program to an upset win over Alabama this past weekend.

LSU had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds of the game, but Alabama’s defense made a stop when it needed it most to win by a score of 20-14.

During the SEC coaches media teleconference on Wednesday afternoon, Oregon made some eye-opening remarks about this past weekend’s game against Alabama.

Not only does Orgeron believe LSU was the better team this past Saturday, he thinks Alabama’s current team isn’t as good as the ones we’ve seen in recent years.

“I felt we were a better team than them,” Orgeron said, via Saturday Down South. “I don’t know if they were expecting us to be that good. … I don’t know if they played to their peak performance or not, but I felt we matched up pretty good. … I can’t judge how good they are. They aren’t as good as they were in the past. They might be the best team in the country, I don’t know. But they weren’t that night.”

Orgeron added that LSU was highly motivated entering that game because not many people gave the Tigers a chance to keep things close.

“You’ve gotta put this one game, this was LSU-Alabama, it was a rivalry. We were hearing they were going to crush us, we didn’t have a chance. We went in guns blazing. … We were ready. One of those nights we were in the zone. That’s all that was.”

Orgeron’s time at LSU will come to an end once this season is over, but he continues to prove that he can get his players fired up for a marquee matchup.

On Saturday, LSU will host Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. ET. We’ll find out then if the Tigers can bounce back from last week’s tough loss.