Ed Orgeron has been coaching football since the mid-1980s and has no doubt seen some incredibly talented players in his time. So when he gives the highest of praise to QB Joe Burrow, it says a lot about how good the Heisman winner is.

Speaking to the media recently, Coach O revealed that he’s never seen a player who was as much of a perfectionist as Joe Burrow. He explained that even after Burrow accounted for eight touchdowns in the Peach Bowl win over Oklahoma, he still wasn’t satisfied due to the mistakes he made.

Via Saturday Tradition:

“I’ve never been around a player like Joe,” Orgeron said, according to Bill Bender of Sporting News. “Last game he threw, what, eight touchdowns and he wasn’t satisfied. I mean, that’s him.”

Burrow threw for seven touchdowns and only 10 incompletions in LSU’s 63-28 blowout win over Oklahoma. All seven of those touchdowns came in the first half, and the Tigers put the rest of the game in cruise control.

The LSU Tigers are now just one win away from their first national title since 2007: A Monday night tilt against defending national champion Clemson.

If Burrow somehow finds a way to play even better in that game than he did against Oklahoma, it might just cap off the single greatest season for a player in college football history.