Even though LSU is a little over a month away from its season opener, the defending champions are waiting just like the rest of us to see if there will be college football this fall. One thing is certain, Ed Orgeron is ready for action.

Orgeron proved all the doubters and naysayers wrong last season, leading LSU to its first national title since 2007. The Tigers went through a gauntlet of a schedule and still managed to remain undefeated.

The 2020 season won’t be easy for Coach O, especially since he lost defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to the Baylor Bears and passing game coordinator Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers.

On top of losing a handful of coaches and players this offseason, Orgeron will have to deal with the obstacles that come with coaching during a pandemic. That doesn’t seem to bother him though.

When asked about the upcoming season, Coach O told Scott Rabalais of The Advocate “We’re preparing that we’re going to kick off on Sept. 5. If they move it back or change it, who cares? You call us at midnight we’re going to go play in a pasture.”

Other conferences around the country have already altered their schedules for the upcoming season, but that shouldn’t affect LSU.

The three non-conference opponents on LSU’s schedule are Rice, Texas and UTSA. None of those games have been cancelled or postponed at this moment.

We’ll find out in the coming weeks if Orgeron and the Tigers will be given the chance to defend their title in 2020.