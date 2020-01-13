If there’s one coach in college football capable of hyping up fans, it’s Ed Orgeron. The LSU head coach is one of the best motivators in all of sports.

With the national championship game just a few hours away, Orgeron has sent a message to his team’s fans.

He has one request for the LSU fan-base.

“Cheer loud and proud, man,” Orgeron said, via 247Sports. “We’re coming and we ain’t backing down.”

If Joe Burrow and the Tigers have an explosive offensive showing like they’ve had all season, tonight’s championship game will feel like a LSU home game.

Tonight’s contest is being played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, just a bit over an hour away from Baton Rouge – home to Louisiana State University.

The Tigers will have a major crowd advantage over Clemson Monday night. Many are projecting it to be a 70-30 crowd split in favor of LSU.

If that’s true, Orgeron’s request is likely to be granted. LSU fans are some of the most passionate and loud in all of college football. Merceded-Benz Superdome will be rocking tonight.

If LSU plays like it has all season, Clemson is in for a long night. Burrow and the Tigers have been nearly impossible to stop. Will Clemson be the first to do so?

Clemson-LSU kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.