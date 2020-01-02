Coach O Shares His Early Thoughts On Facing Clemson

We’re less than two weeks away from the national championship between Clemson and LSU. While both teams still have plenty of time to prepare, it appears Coach O has a strong idea of what he’ll be going up against.

LSU has the most prolific offense in college football, but Clemson also has firepower on that side of the football.

Trevor Lawrence is an elite quarterback prospect, Travis Etienne should have a promising future in the NFL, and the duo of Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins is hard to stop.

As for how LSU will beat Clemson’s defense, it sounds like Coach O is focused on picking up blitzes and matching every move that defensive coordinator Brent Venables makes.

Orgeron spoke to ESPN about the national championship on New Year’s Day.

Here’s what Orgeron had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“Trevor (Lawrence) hasn’t lost a game,” Orgeron said. “I was really impressed with the way he took the game into his hands against Ohio State. (Travis) Etienne is a great player. They have big receivers. I have a lot of respect for Brent Venables. He’s going to dial up some blitzes. We’re gonna have to pick them up. It’s going to be a chess match the whole game, but you know what, this is why you play in the national championship. Best against best.”

It’s hard to determine which team has an edge going into this game.

Clemson has the experience in a game of this magnitude, but LSU has proven throughout the year that it can crush tough opponents under the bright lights.

Kickoff for the national title game is at 8 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan 13.