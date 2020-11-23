The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Coach O Shares His Reaction To Joe Burrow’s Injury News

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron and QB Joe Burrow celebrate college football national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Joe Burrow #9 and Grant Delpit #7 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Like many of us, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was heartbroken to see Joe Burrow suffer that devastating knee injury against Washington on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Coach O said that he found the clip of the injury “tough to watch”. He revealed that he texted Burrow earlier today and expressed confidence that he’d be back.

“It was tough to watch. We felt bad for him,” Coach O said, via Saturday Down South. “Joe’s a competitor. I texted him today. I know he’s going to be back. I know his attitude. I thought he was having a Rookie of the Year season. We are very proud of him.”

Burrow was ruled out for the season almost immediately, but the prognosis we got today was even more troubling. Apparently, the former LSU QB has a torn ACL and MCL, along with possible structural damage.

The recovery time for an injury like that is usually upwards of nine months. As a result, his 2021 season could be in jeopardy.

Last year Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron helped assemble the greatest college football team of all-time. Burrow broke countless records en route to a Heisman trophy and national title, giving Coach O his first national title as a head coach.

The two have always spoken glowingly about one another, and it’s clear the two have a deep bond that goes beyond coach and QB.

The entire LSU fanbase will be rooting for Burrow as he works to overcome this newest bout of adversity.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.