Coach O Shares His Reaction To Joe Burrow’s Injury News

Like many of us, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was heartbroken to see Joe Burrow suffer that devastating knee injury against Washington on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Coach O said that he found the clip of the injury “tough to watch”. He revealed that he texted Burrow earlier today and expressed confidence that he’d be back.

“It was tough to watch. We felt bad for him,” Coach O said, via Saturday Down South. “Joe’s a competitor. I texted him today. I know he’s going to be back. I know his attitude. I thought he was having a Rookie of the Year season. We are very proud of him.”

Burrow was ruled out for the season almost immediately, but the prognosis we got today was even more troubling. Apparently, the former LSU QB has a torn ACL and MCL, along with possible structural damage.

The recovery time for an injury like that is usually upwards of nine months. As a result, his 2021 season could be in jeopardy.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was one of many within the Tigers football community who was disheartened when former star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday. https://t.co/SkJB3Sair7 — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) November 23, 2020

Last year Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron helped assemble the greatest college football team of all-time. Burrow broke countless records en route to a Heisman trophy and national title, giving Coach O his first national title as a head coach.

The two have always spoken glowingly about one another, and it’s clear the two have a deep bond that goes beyond coach and QB.

The entire LSU fanbase will be rooting for Burrow as he works to overcome this newest bout of adversity.