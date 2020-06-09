Coach O Shares Major Action For LSU Football Players

With everything going on in the world today, it is important that college football coaches discuss current events with their teams. LSU’s Ed Orgeron did just that with this players last night.

This morning, Orgeron appeared on “Off the Bench” with Jordy Culotta and T. Bob Hebert on ESPN 104.5 FM Baton Rouge. Among the topics discussed was what Orgeron said to his team in regards to the ongoing protests in America following the death of George Floyd.

Orgeron told Culotta and Hebert that he spoke with his players last night and the program’s leadership committee weighed in on what they could do to help.

As a result, all the LSU players will register to vote this week.

“I talked to them about specific stuff that’s going on in our world today. Then, I had a leadership committee, 12 of our guys and some of our coaches. We met together and let them voice their opinion for us to come up with a solution,” Orgeron said. “One of the solutions they came up with as a group, to represent the team, is that we’re all going to register to vote. The guys wanted to take action. All of our players will be checking in today and we’re going to register to vote online.”

LSU isn’t the only program we’ve seen come up with this idea. College basketball coaches are planning on having their teams be off on Election Day this November, making it easier for players to vote.

It wouldn’t shock us if some in-season college football coaches adjust their practice schedules that day to accommodate players voting as well.

You can listen to the full Orgeron segment on ESPN 104.5 here.

[ SDS ]