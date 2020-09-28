Coach O Shares The Latest Update On Derek Stingley

The LSU Tigers desperately needed star cornerback Derek Stingley last Saturday against the high-powered Mississippi State air-raid attack. But Stingley became ill the night before the game, causing him to miss Saturday’s contest.

LSU’s national championship glamour has dimmed rather quickly. The Tigers fell to Mike Leach, K.J. Costello and the Bulldogs 44-34 on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers defense allowed Costello to throw for 623 yards and five touchdowns. It’s safe to assume LSU and the rest of the SEC will have a tough time adjusting to Leach’s system.

The LSU secondary was abysmal against the Mississippi State passing attack, especially without Stingley on the field. The game’s outcome could’ve been much different had Stingley suited up.

Luckily, it looks like the star cornerback could return to the field this Saturday. Coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday he expects Stingley to be available this week and could return to practice as soon as Tuesday.

Ed Orgeron expects Derek Stingley to be available this week. Could return to practice as early as tomorrow. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 28, 2020

Stingley has the capability to change the entire defense – he’s that good. On a team which lost so many star players from last season’s team, the young corner is already one of the team leaders.

Stingley racked up 38 total tackles and six picks in his breakout freshman season. By all accounts, LSU expects Stingley to be even better this season.

LSU will look to get in the win column this Saturday against Vanderbilt at 5:30 p.m. ET in Nashville. It looks like Stingley could take the field with the Tigers if all goes according to plan.