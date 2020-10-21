Coach O Has Troubling Injury Update For QB Myles Brennan

As if this season hasn’t been brutal enough for the LSU Tigers, they might have to play this weekend without their starting quarterback. On Wednesday, Ed Orgeron provided a significant update on junior signal-caller Myles Brennan.

LSU didn’t play last weekend because Florida is dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak. That gave Brennan an extra week to heal from a lower-body injury, but it appears he won’t be ready for this weekend’s showdown with South Carolina.

When asked about his starting quarterback’s status for this Saturday, Orgeron told reporters “We don’t think Myles Brennan’s going to play.”

Orgeron noted that an official decision hasn’t been made yet. At this point, you can either mark Brennan down as highly questionable or doubtful.

If the Tigers don’t have Brennan this weekend, they’ll either turn to TJ Finley or Max Johnson. Asking a true freshmen to go up against a defense led by Jaycee Horn isn’t exactly a fair task, but Coach O doesn’t have another option.

Ed Orgeron says: "We don't think Myles Brennan's going to play." It's not 100% yet, Orgeron says, and a decision will likely be made at the end of the week. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 21, 2020

Brennan has been extremely productive for LSU in three starts, throwing for 1,112 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

It’s basically impossible to replicate what Joe Burrow did for the Tigers in 2019. However, Brennan has done a marvelous job given the circumstances.

With his status in doubt for this Saturday, we’ll see if Finley or Johnson can get the Tigers back in the win column.