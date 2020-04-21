Joe Burrow came out of nowhere this past season to lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Now, he’ll try to have similar success in the NFL.

The expectation around the league is that Burrow will be the first player taken in the draft. Cincinnati needs a new franchise quarterback, and it certainly won’t hurt to add the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

With the draft only two days away, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shared his thoughts on Burrow potentially playing for the Bengals. He had nothing but praise for his former quarterback, indicating that he’s a fighter.

“I think that Joe has not had the silver spoon in his mouth all his life,” Orgeron said. “I think Joe has had to fight all his life. And I think that if he does have to fight – and it may be Cincinnati – he’s willing to fight for that”

Coach O has quickly become one of the most beloved coaches in football for comments like this. His unwavering support of his players is inspiring.

LSU will have a tough time replacing Burrow just because he’s a rare talent at quarterback. Nonetheless, the Tigers have the right coach to keep them afloat in the SEC.

As for Burrow, he seems to be more than ready for the challenge that might await in Cincinnati.