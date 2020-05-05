Colin Cowherd Thinks Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence Debate Is Clear

Joe Burrow took the country by storm last season, picking apart defenses on weekly basis en route to a national championship with the LSU Tigers. While the majority of the football world has fallen in love with Burrow’s story, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd isn’t buying it.

Cowherd has stated before that he believes this past year was a perfect storm for Burrow. He also believes the Heisman Trophy winner had the luxury of playing around so many NFL-caliber athletes on offense.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd chimed in on who he thinks is a better prospect: Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence? You guessed it, he’s siding with the talented sophomore from Clemson.

“Trevor Lawrence is bigger, stronger, better arm, bigger hands, and a better athlete. This is totally unfair. As a freshman, he threw 30 touchdowns and four picks. It’s not close. To say that Joe Burrow beat Trevor Lawrence head-to-head proves anything — Is Nick Foles better than Tom Brady?”

Lawrence is on track to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Anyone denying that is most likely a fan of a rival program in the ACC.

That being said, the way Cowherd dismisses Burrow’s skillset is alarming. He’s deadly accurate, has great poise in the pocket and plays his best against elite competition.

Burrow will have the chance to prove Cowherd and other doubters wrong this fall.

Who do you think is the better prospect?