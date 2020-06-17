College Athletics Higher Up Puts % On If We’ll Have A Season

With just over two months left until the start of the 2020 college football season, analysts around the country are still trying to answer if we’ll even have a season.

While the NFL seems intent on the 2020 season going on as planned, it’s a little more difficult for college football to just go ahead with the 2020 campaign. The NFL is governed by a single body, while college football is comprised of conferences which can decide to do their own thing.

Programs around the country have started voluntary workouts. Teams in the Big Ten like Ohio State and Penn State had their athletes start working out last week.

However, there’s still no definite decision on whether or not the 2020 season will be played as scheduled. Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune said he spoke with someone “high up in college athletics” to get an idea of how likely it is the 2020 season will be played.

The source said it’s “50-50” whether or not the season occurs.

Someone high up in college athletics just told me it's 50-50 — at best — that college fball is played. And the concept that large crowds come to games is ridiculous. A slimmer sked — 10 games in 10 weeks? — could help. — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) June 17, 2020

Several reports have suggested conferences could decide on a “conference-only” schedule that would see teams play all of their games within their conference.

Shortened seasons have also been mentioned as a possibility heading into 2020. With just over two months until the season is scheduled to kick off, anything is possible.

The first games of the 2020 schedule are slated to kick off on August 29.