The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Athletics Higher Up Puts % On If We’ll Have A Season

Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and LSU football celebrates winning the college football playoff national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, and Patrick Queen #8 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

With just over two months left until the start of the 2020 college football season, analysts around the country are still trying to answer if we’ll even have a season.

While the NFL seems intent on the 2020 season going on as planned, it’s a little more difficult for college football to just go ahead with the 2020 campaign. The NFL is governed by a single body, while college football is comprised of conferences which can decide to do their own thing.

Programs around the country have started voluntary workouts. Teams in the Big Ten like Ohio State and Penn State had their athletes start working out last week.

However, there’s still no definite decision on whether or not the 2020 season will be played as scheduled. Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune said he spoke with someone “high up in college athletics” to get an idea of how likely it is the 2020 season will be played.

The source said it’s “50-50” whether or not the season occurs.

Several reports have suggested conferences could decide on a “conference-only” schedule that would see teams play all of their games within their conference.

Shortened seasons have also been mentioned as a possibility heading into 2020. With just over two months until the season is scheduled to kick off, anything is possible.

The first games of the 2020 schedule are slated to kick off on August 29.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.