College Basketball World Reacts To The Kim Mulkey News

After 21 years at the helm for the Bears, Kim Mulkey will leave Baylor to accept the head women’s basketball coaching job at LSU.

The Tigers announced that Mulkey had been named the program’s new head coach, confirming reports from earlier this weekend that she was considering leaving Waco for the open gig. The 58-year-old Hall-of-Famer will take over for Nikki Fargas, who resigned on Saturday.

The move will be a homecoming for Mulkey, a Tickfaw, Lousiana native, who also won two NCAA Championships as a player at Louisiana Tech. However, she reached the apex of her career on the sidelines, winning three national championships at Baylor, in 2005, 2012 and 2019.

But, Mulkey must have seen an opportunity back in Louisiana and didn’t want the chance to pass her by.

“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in an official release. “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”

At LSU, Mulkey will inherit a program that less than two decades ago made five consecutive Final Fours from 2004-08. However, the Tigers have struggled to get back to those heights, having not reached the Sweet Sixteen again since 2014.

Given Mulkey’s stellar coaching résumé and the program she’s built at Baylor, college basketball fans and media members were stunned at the move.

Although LSU might not have the same level of recent success as Baylor, Mulkey is certainly the best available option to turn things around. The 2020 Hall of Fame inductee brings an overall head coaching record of 632-104 to LSU.

Mulkey will be introduced at a press conference on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

