College Football Analyst Names Most ‘Likable’ Team Of All-Time

Ealier this week, a college football analyst named the 1986 Miami Hurricanes the most “hated’ team of all-time. Now, a different analyst has named the most “likable” team of all-time.

Recency bias always tends to play a role in lists like these. But it’s tough to argue against college football analyst Chris Marler’s pick as college football’s most likable team of all-time.

Marler believes the 2019 LSU Tigers championship team is easily the most likable in college football history. Not only were the Tigers thrilling to watch play, they also had plenty of people that were easy to root for.

Joe Burrow’s story is one of a fighter. He didn’t earn playing time at Ohio State, ended up getting a second chance at LSU and made the most of it. Ed Orgeron has a similar story. The LSU head coach was passed over multiple times until he landed the gig with the Tigers. Orgeron and Burrow are two of the more well-respected and loved individuals in college football.

Here’s my list of the Most Likable CFB teams of all-time (Rough Draft) 1. 2019 LSU

2. 2001 Miami

3. 2016 Clemson

T4. 2005 Texas & USC

5.2008 Florida

6. 1995 Nebraska

7. 2012 Texas A&M

8. 1999 Virginia Tech

9. 2011 LSU

10. One of the UT Peyton Teams(?) — Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) July 11, 2020

The 2001 Miami team is one of the all-time greats, but naming them the second-most likable seems like a stretch. Same could be said for the 2016 Clemson Tigers, especially considering the recent controversy shadowing over Dabo Swinney.

The 2005 Texas and USC teams are easy choices to place among the most likable. The Trojans and Longhorns were jam-packed with NFL talent. That talent met at the Rose Bowl for the 2005 National Championship, which is widely regarded as the best game in college football history.

There’s been plenty of likable college football teams over the years. Which team is your favorite?