College Football Fans Furious With LSU's Latest Playoff Ranking

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In just his first year at the helm, Brian Kelly has a legitimate chance to lead LSU to the College Football Playoff.

On Tuesday, the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released. The Tigers have jumped up to the No. 5 spot.

LSU is coming off a blowout win over UAB. Apparently, that win was impressive enough for the program to leapfrog USC.

USC, meanwhile, edged out UCLA this past weekend in a Pac-12 thriller.

As you'd expect, the college football world is confused by the committee ranking LSU ahead of USC.

"LSU ranked ahead of USC and Tennessee is ridiculous," RJ Young said. "The CFP committee is asking us to challenge its credibility with this ludicrous ranking."

"If anybody finds a legitimate explanation why LSU is 5 and Clemson and USC is behind a 2 loss team let me know," one person tweeted. "I watched this whole show and still confused lol."

"Complaints begin…LSU getting SEC privilege here," another person commented. "USC beats #16 UCLA on the road, while LSU beats UAB at home…USC 1 loss (on the road by 1), LSU 2 losses (including one at home by 27). Each of them have 2 ranked wins. Don’t understand that logic."

In theory, LSU should make the College Football Playoff if it defeats Texas A&M and Georgia over the next two weeks.

On the other hand, USC could make a strong argument for the final playoff spot if it knocks off Notre Dame and wins the Pac-12 Championship Game.

One thing is certain: the College Football Playoff committee won't have an easy decision to make.