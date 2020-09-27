College Football Fans React To Bo Pelini’s First LSU Game

Bo Pelini coached his first FBS game since 2014 as defensive coordinator of the LSU Tigers. But it was a return that he definitely wants to forget.

The defense organized by the former Nebraska and Youngstown State head coach gave up an SEC record 623 passing yards to KJ Costello and Mike Leach’s air raid offense. The 44 points LSU gave up in the loss were the most since their 7-OT loss to Texas A&M in 2018. In regulation, it was tied for the most points they’ve allowed since 2013.

Needless to say, LSU fans are already tired of their new defensive coordinator. And a few Nebraska fans are commiserating with them.

“LSU lost because of Bo Pelini,” a Nebraska fan wrote. “Never adjusted at all during the game. Same s**t he would do at Nebraska and YSU.”

“Dave Aranda would have never let Costello throw over 600 yards on him,” wrote an LSU fan. “This loss is all on Bo Pelini for not switching the D and keeping them in man. Those crossing routes ate LSU up all game. Stingley Jr. would have shut down Mitchell too. SMH. On to Vandy.”

Pelini built his reputation coaching defense at LSU under Les Miles from 2005 to 2007. They were a top-3 defense during his first stint time in Baton Rouge.

But it would seem that 12 years as a head coach has done little to help Pelini develop offenses to adjust to new defenses.

If LSU’s defense gives up anything like what they gave up against the Bulldogs in a future game, Pelini’s second stint at LSU could be a lot shorter than his first.