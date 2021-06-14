Analyst Names College Football’s Most ‘Hostile’ Stadium

Year after year, college football’s most passionate fanbases make the claim that their program’s home stadium is the toughest place to play in the sport. However, there can only be one place that boasts the most the most hostile environment.

With crowds returning to stadiums in full force for the 2021 season, it’s important to take a closer look at which program can lay claim to having the toughest place to play when fans are in the stands.

According to a recent set of rankings from 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford, Tiger Stadium, home to Ed Oregeron’s LSU team has the most hostile environment in college football. In 2021, the Tigers will play McNeese State, Central Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, ULM, Texas A&M on their home turf, which makes for some intriguing matchups, especially during conference play.

Here’s more from Crawford:

“After LSU erupts for more than 100 points over its first two home games of the season, the Tigers entertain Auburn and Florida in spotlight opportunities against two hated rivals. Ed Orgeron’s team then gets to close out the regular season with three straight in Baton Rouge against Arkansas, Louisiana Monroe and Texas A&M to determine where they’ll finish in the SEC title race. Like most raucous crowds, LSU’s fans inside Tiger Stadium are considerably more boisterous when the game is played under the lights and they’ve had all day to tailgate and join in on tailgate fun.”

Crawford makes a fair point about the difference between afternoon and evening kickoffs in Tiger Stadium. Some of the best crowds ever seen at LSU come at night, with the lights on. In those moments, Death Valley in Baton Rouge has set the scene perfectly for some of the best college football moments of all-time.

You can view Crawford’s full list here.