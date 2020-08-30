The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Biggest Player Opt Out Yet

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase makes a catch against Georgia.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season is underway, with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC scheduled to begin play next month. However, the 2020 season will be without a couple of notable conferences – and players.

A couple of big-time college football players have already opted out of the season. The biggest opt out yet is that of Penn State defensive lineman Micah Parsons. However, the Big Ten isn’t even playing this fall, so it’s not that surprising.

The SEC is playing this fall, though one of the league’s top players is reportedly opting out.

LSU Tigers star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is reportedly expected to opt out and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The college football world reacted to the news on Twitter.

Chase was the best wide receiver in college football last year. He was expected to be one of the top players in the country in 2020.

This is a massive loss for LSU, though this could be a sign of what’s to come in college football.

Will we see more juniors declining to play once they’ve locked up top draft status?

“Honestly, we were heading in this direction anyway. The pandemic-induced mess of season just accelerated the pace,” Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo tweeted.

LSU is scheduled to begin the 2020 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.