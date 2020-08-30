College Football World Reacts To The Biggest Player Opt Out Yet

The 2020 college football season is underway, with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC scheduled to begin play next month. However, the 2020 season will be without a couple of notable conferences – and players.

A couple of big-time college football players have already opted out of the season. The biggest opt out yet is that of Penn State defensive lineman Micah Parsons. However, the Big Ten isn’t even playing this fall, so it’s not that surprising.

The SEC is playing this fall, though one of the league’s top players is reportedly opting out.

LSU Tigers star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is reportedly expected to opt out and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

BREAKING 🚨: LSU star Ja'Marr Chase, the nation's top WR, expected to opt out of season and declare for 2021 NFL Draft, via @dennisdoddcbs. https://t.co/yyLiQ9hpmT — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 30, 2020

The college football world reacted to the news on Twitter.

Highest ranked player on the @PFF draft board so far to opt-out at #4 overall Didn’t need another season to go in the Top-10 but still a big, big surprise https://t.co/fVauenRtuP — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) August 30, 2020

Huge news in the SEC https://t.co/ozrXROalxZ — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 30, 2020

Chase was the best wide receiver in college football last year. He was expected to be one of the top players in the country in 2020.

This is a massive loss for LSU, though this could be a sign of what’s to come in college football.

Will we see more juniors declining to play once they’ve locked up top draft status?

“Honestly, we were heading in this direction anyway. The pandemic-induced mess of season just accelerated the pace,” Associated Press college football writer Ralph D. Russo tweeted.

LSU is scheduled to begin the 2020 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.