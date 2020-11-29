College Football World Reacts To Coach O’s Blowup On Quarterback

It’s been a tough night for the LSU football program.

The Tigers are currently getting crushed by Texas A&M at Kyle Field. LSU is losing to the Aggies, 20-0, midway through the fourth quarter.

It’s been an especially frustrating night for LSU quarterback TJ Finley. The Tigers’ QB is 9 for 25 for 118 yards and two interceptions.

Following his second interception, he experienced the wrath of Coach O. LSU’s head coach absolutely went off on his quarterback.

Coach O is FURIOUS with TJ Finley pic.twitter.com/NKPkdBBQAd — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 29, 2020

Here’s how the college football world is reacting to Coach O’s blowup.

“Getting ripped by coach o would be interesting. On one hand the growl would be terrifying, but on the other I feel like you wouldn’t really know what he was yelling at you,” one fan tweeted.

Others were less joking…

“No mask on, screaming in the face of your freshman QB making his 4th start while your running game is averaging 1 ypc. Man, Coach O’s fall from grace has been something…” one fan added.

LSU will fall to 3-4 on the season barring a late fourth quarter comeback. No. 5 Texas A&M, meanwhile, should improve to 6-1 with the victory.