College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 20: Cheerleaders of the Louisiana State University Tigers cheer against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on November 20, 2010 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season.

According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year..

Emery has reportedly been suspended.

Emery is reportedly being suspended for academic issues dating back to last year.

“He is in good standing in football,” Brian Kelly said. “So everything he’s done, he’s done a great job with us.”

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Noah Cain is gonna get a lot of carries in LSU's first couple games," one fan wrote.

"He was already suspended an entire season wtf," one fan added.

"I think Cain was/is the starter, but a hit to LSUs depth," another fan wrote.

LSU is set to open the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 4 against FSU.