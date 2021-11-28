College Football World Reacts To Ed Orgeron’s Final Home Game At LSU

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU has come to an emotional end.
The Tigers rallied to upset No. 15 Texas A&M on Saturday night. It was an emotional and thrilling sendoff for Coach O.
LSU quarterback Max Johnson found Jaray Jenkins on a 28-yard go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to stun the Aggies.
It was a fitting end to the Orgeron era. And he couldn’t help but get emotional during his final postgame interview at Tiger Stadium.
It’s pretty incredible Ed Orgeron beat Jimbo Fisher, of all people, in his final game at Tiger Stadium.
Take a look at what the college football world had to say about Ed Orgeron’s sendoff on Saturday night.
“Ed Orgeron’s last home game at LSU is a wild comeback win against Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher. Since 2018, Orgeron’s record is 36-14. Jimbo Fisher is 34-14,” one fan said.
“Ed Orgeron beating Jimbo Fisher, of all people, in his final game at Tiger Stadium sure is something,” another commented.
“Ed Orgeron finishes his #LSU career 51-20 for a 71.8 winning percentage. The Tigers are bowl eligible at 6-6. The feeling within the program is that Orgeron will not coach the bowl game, but that has not been announced,” a fan said.
It’s hard to imagine Ed Orgeron not coaching the LSU Tigers next season.
LSU plans to hire a new head coach this coming off-season and Jimbo Fisher is reportedly its No. 1 candidate.