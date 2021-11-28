College Football World Reacts To Ed Orgeron’s Final Home Game At LSU

The Ed Orgeron era at LSU has come to an emotional end.

The Tigers rallied to upset No. 15 Texas A&M on Saturday night. It was an emotional and thrilling sendoff for Coach O.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson found Jaray Jenkins on a 28-yard go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to stun the Aggies.

Are you kidding @JenkinsJaray Johnson to Jenkins for the TD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/NgOvVmuePP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2021

It was a fitting end to the Orgeron era. And he couldn’t help but get emotional during his final postgame interview at Tiger Stadium.

Ed Orgeron enters his final press conference *screaming* "HOW BOUT THEM TIGERS, BABY!" #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 28, 2021

It’s pretty incredible Ed Orgeron beat Jimbo Fisher, of all people, in his final game at Tiger Stadium.

Take a look at what the college football world had to say about Ed Orgeron’s sendoff on Saturday night.

“Ed Orgeron’s last home game at LSU is a wild comeback win against Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher. Since 2018, Orgeron’s record is 36-14. Jimbo Fisher is 34-14,” one fan said.