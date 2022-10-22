College Football World Reacts To Jayden Daniels' Performance vs. Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jayden Daniels put the team on his back this Saturday, leading LSU to a statement win over Ole Miss.

Daniels completed 21-of-28 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns. He did an excellent job of playing a clean game.

In addition to having success through the air, Daniels ran for 121 yards and three scores. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say he had his way with Ole Miss' defense.

Following the win over Ole Miss, Daniels revealed that LSU head coach Brian Kelly told him to "go out there and trust himself." There's no question he did just that today.

LSU fans were in awe of Daniels' performance this Saturday, and rightfully so.

"Jayden Daniels is the real deal. Those of you demanding his benching a couple weeks ago smh," one fan said.

"Jayden Daniels is prolly the best QB Brian Kelly has had," another fan wrote.

LSU will need a similar performance from Daniels on Nov. 5 in order to keep up with Alabama.

For now though, Daniels can celebrate his outstanding performance.