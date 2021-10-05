College Football World Reacts To LSU Job Speculation

The clock is reportedly ticking on Ed Orgeron’s tenure with the LSU Tigers.

Orgeron’s seat is getting warm. And whether you believe it or not, the LSU Tigers will move on eventually.

LSU is off to a 3-2 start to the 2021 season with losses to UCLA and Auburn. It continues a troubling trend of games the Tigers should win that they don’t. Some are starting to think Orgeron is the biggest reason why.

Orgeron and the Tigers are spiraling. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports believes it’s only a matter of time before LSU chooses to mvoe on.

“Around the college sports industry, the LSU job opening has evolved from a possibility to a near inevitability,” writes Thamel, via Yahoo Sports.

“The obvious is the obvious.” Ed Orgeron’s tenure at LSU is spiraling to an inevitable finish. Expect LSU AD Scott Woodward to hunt big names, as his reputation dictates. https://t.co/4BOUy0FMWu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 5, 2021

If LSU does get rid of Ed Orgeron, who would it target as its next head coach?

Thamel is already hearing a few names.

“Who would Woodward target? The list will be short, as there aren’t many coaches who have the credentials, personality and coaching chops to handle LSU,” Thamel continued. “Expect Woodward to go after Fisher, Penn State’s James Franklin or Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. The prevailing thought on former assistant Joe Brady is that he’s going to continue life in the NFL, as he has always enjoyed finding a schematic advantage more than recruiting.”

Take a look at what the college football world is saying about the latest LSU job speculation.

People starting to realize Orgeron was carried by an elite OC and heisman winning QB. Mediocre career outside 2019 https://t.co/iKRwHQupuj — Al (@alex_flores_) October 5, 2021

LSU better hire Joe Brady and go full Auburn 2.0 https://t.co/n65ItaFp6U — Will Kelley (@aubietiger1928) October 5, 2021

James Franklin at LSU would be scary. https://t.co/WwzQb01sIT — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) October 5, 2021

If LSU does something this dumb this soon, USC (and likely Miami, too) should consider bringing Coach O back. https://t.co/k1zBjgeCt2 — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) October 5, 2021

2 years removed from a natty, and this is the talk in Baton Rouge. Insane. https://t.co/gvu8vkrnBC — Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) October 5, 2021

Enjoy Ed Orgeron while you can, folks. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be in Baton Rouge much longer.

Who should LSU hire if it fires Orgeron at the end of the season?