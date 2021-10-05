College Football World Reacts To LSU Job Speculation

The Spun

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron in the locker room.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks to his team in the locker room after their 42-25 win over Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The clock is reportedly ticking on Ed Orgeron’s tenure with the LSU Tigers.

Orgeron’s seat is getting warm. And whether you believe it or not, the LSU Tigers will move on eventually.

LSU is off to a 3-2 start to the 2021 season with losses to UCLA and Auburn. It continues a troubling trend of games the Tigers should win that they don’t. Some are starting to think Orgeron is the biggest reason why.

Orgeron and the Tigers are spiraling. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports believes it’s only a matter of time before LSU chooses to mvoe on.

“Around the college sports industry, the LSU job opening has evolved from a possibility to a near inevitability,” writes Thamel, via Yahoo Sports.

If LSU does get rid of Ed Orgeron, who would it target as its next head coach?

Thamel is already hearing a few names.

“Who would Woodward target? The list will be short, as there aren’t many coaches who have the credentials, personality and coaching chops to handle LSU,” Thamel continued. “Expect Woodward to go after Fisher, Penn State’s James Franklin or Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. The prevailing thought on former assistant Joe Brady is that he’s going to continue life in the NFL, as he has always enjoyed finding a schematic advantage more than recruiting.”

Take a look at what the college football world is saying about the latest LSU job speculation.

Enjoy Ed Orgeron while you can, folks. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be in Baton Rouge much longer.

Who should LSU hire if it fires Orgeron at the end of the season?

