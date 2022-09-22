College Football World Reacts To LSU Penalty News

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 22: A detail of the logo on the field of the LSU Tigers prior to the the game against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2011 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Thursday, it was announced that LSU has been given one year of probation for recruiting violations committed by former assistant coach James Cregg.

LSU announced a self-imposed $5,000 fine for its football team. It is also limiting itself to 55 official visits during the 2022-23 academic year.

Cregg, meanwhile, has received a three-year show-cause order. That means any NCAA school that employs him must restrict him from any off-campus recruiting activities during that period. He can only participate in those off-campus recruiting activities if he shows cause as to why his current restrictions shouldn't apply.

Overall, the college football world believes LSU dodged a major bullet in this situation.

"So basically a whole lot of nothing," the official account for Barstool College Football Show tweeted.

"LSU got a slap on the pinky finger," one person said. "Carry on."

"So nothing but self imposed penalties cool glad we got past this bs and James Cregg can gth," an LSU fan wrote on Twitter.

It was also revealed that the NCAA found that Cregg committed a Level II violation.

Last month, it was reported that LSU must pay Cregg nearly $500,000 for firing him over alleged recruiting violations. Now that it's being labeled a Level II violation, the Tigers could appeal the court's decision.

Cregg is currently an assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers.