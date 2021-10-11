College Football World Reacts To LSU’s Crushing Injury News

There haven’t been too many bright spots surrounding LSU football. Well, except for star wideout Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte emerged as LSU’s newest superstar wide receiver this season. He caught 38 passes for 508 yards and nine – yes, nine – touchdowns in six games.

Unfortunately, Boutte went down with an injury during LSU’s loss to Kentucky last Saturday. The Tigers’ medical staff eventually carted him off the field.

According to reports, Boutte will be out for the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.

“LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has suffered a season-ending injury, which cuts short one of the best showings among all the wide receivers in college football,” writes Shea Dixon of 247Sports.

New: #LSU WR Kayshon Boutte, who is tied for the NCAA lead in TD catches, has suffered a season-ending injury. Boutte was off to a red-hot start after setting the NCAA single-game receiving yards record as a freshman. (@mzenitz first to report)https://t.co/awEH38lDX7 pic.twitter.com/ihIONoo60D — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) October 11, 2021

This is a devastating update on one of college football’s best offensive players.

Kayshon Boutte was one of the only good things about LSU football this season.

“Brutal news as LSU star WR Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the season,” a fan said on Twitter. “He has already shown why he’s in line to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and possibly a Top-10 pick.”

Check out what others are saying about the latest injury update for Boutte.

This has to be so incredibly maddening for LSU fans. He was by far their best receiver this year – 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns. His yardage is nearly double that of their No. 2 wideout, and no one else on the offense has more than two scores. https://t.co/LXOwBsVW4B — Ashton Pollard (@ashtonpollard7) October 11, 2021

Hate to hear this. Extremely talented player. https://t.co/Nv9cTza5Ow — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) October 11, 2021

Big news for LSU. Best offensive and defensive players out. https://t.co/XmNyDOfMRi — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 11, 2021

Huge news out of LSU. Pretty much the only player worth a darn on their offense. https://t.co/8HrHPPHHY1 — Ethan Hughes (@ehughes97) October 11, 2021

A bad weekend in Lexington gets worse for LSU. https://t.co/tIqYa8ztVf — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 11, 2021

This is just awful news.

We wish Kayshon Boutte all the best in what’s expected to be a long recovery.

LSU, meanwhile, fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in conference play over the weekend. The Tigers take on the No. 20 Florida Gators this coming Saturday.