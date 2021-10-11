The Spun

College Football World Reacts To LSU’s Crushing Injury News

A photo of several LSU football helmets.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Helmets for the LSU Tigers on the field following the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the UCF Knights at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Knights 40-32. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There haven’t been too many bright spots surrounding LSU football. Well, except for star wideout Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte emerged as LSU’s newest superstar wide receiver this season. He caught 38 passes for 508 yards and nine – yes, nine – touchdowns in six games.

Unfortunately, Boutte went down with an injury during LSU’s loss to Kentucky last Saturday. The Tigers’ medical staff eventually carted him off the field.

According to reports, Boutte will be out for the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.

“LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has suffered a season-ending injury, which cuts short one of the best showings among all the wide receivers in college football,” writes Shea Dixon of 247Sports.

This is a devastating update on one of college football’s best offensive players.

Kayshon Boutte was one of the only good things about LSU football this season.

“Brutal news as LSU star WR Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the season,” a fan said on Twitter. “He has already shown why he’s in line to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and possibly a Top-10 pick.”

Check out what others are saying about the latest injury update for Boutte.

This is just awful news.

We wish Kayshon Boutte all the best in what’s expected to be a long recovery.

LSU, meanwhile, fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in conference play over the weekend. The Tigers take on the No. 20 Florida Gators this coming Saturday.

