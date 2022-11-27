College Football World Reacts To LSU's Stunning Loss

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 26: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

LSU is officially out of the running for an invite to the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers' odds were already slim. But a win versus Georgia in the SEC title game would have made things interesting. Now, it doesn't matter.

LSU fell to Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies 38-23 in a stunning Saturday night upset this evening.

With a third loss on the books, the Tigers' playoff hopes are gone.

"LSU fans seriously thought they were College Football Playoff worthy. Get out of here with that garbage. They’ll get crushed by Georgia next week," said Big Game Boomer.

"We are trending toward an SEC championship game with absolutely zero Playoff implications. Georgia would be in win or lose. A three-loss LSU can't get in with a win," said Nicole Auerbach.

"Every time you think LSU is great, they suck. And every time you think they suck, they’re great," said Brandon Walker.

LSU will battle No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday.