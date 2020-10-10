College Football World Reacts To LSU’s Stunning Loss Today

2020 has been a challenging year for many people around the world and nothing seems to be quite normal.

College football fans around the country knew the 2020 college football season wouldn’t be normal either. Through the first few weeks of the season, that’s holding true.

It continued on Saturday afternoon as the reigning champion LSU Tigers faced off against the Missouri Tigers. LSU entered the game as a heavy favorite, but knew early on the team was in for a fight.

LSU and Missouri went punch-for-punch through the entire game, with Missouri taking a 45-41 lead in the fourth quarter. After LSU drove all the way down the field, the Tigers couldn’t punch the ball in from the one-yard line.

Missouri walked out with a 45-41 win – the first of head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s career.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Final: Missouri 45, LSU 41

The first win of the Eli Drinkwitz era. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 10, 2020

After winning a national championship, #LSU is set to begin the season 1-2 while allowing the most points in the first three games in program history. https://t.co/lYc3wS0tvP — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 10, 2020

Unfortunately for head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers, this is the worst start for the team since 1994. The Tigers have also allowed the most points through three games in program history.

It looks like losing star defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to Baylor is having a massive effect on the LSU defense. New defensive coordinator Bo Pelini has not had any success in slowing down opposing offenses so far this season.

The road doesn’t get any easier for LSU, which still has Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M on the schedule.