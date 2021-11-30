College Football World Reacts To Marcus Freeman Speculation

Brian Kelly could end up being enemy No. 1 in South Bend if he can somehow convince defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to join him at LSU.

There is plenty of speculation floating around that Freeman’s days at Notre Dame could soon come to an end. Word on the street is Kelly has already contacted Freeman about joining him in Baton Rouge.

“Source: LSU head coach Brian Kelly reached out to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on Monday in an effort to bring him to Baton Rouge. Kelly would intend to make Freeman the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football,” reports Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

It’s worth mentioning Marcus Freeman already has connections to LSU. Freeman interview for the defensive coordinator position on Ed Orgeron’s staff last year. He wound up picking Brian Kelly and Notre Dame instead.

Interestingly enough, Freeman hasn’t been named Notre Dame’s interim head coach in Kelly’s place. In fact, no one has been named the Fighting Irish’s interim head coach.

It’s plausible Notre Dame is expecting more departures, and Freeman could be one of them.

It’s only a matter of time before Marcus Freeman becomes a head coach. It’s plausible he’s waiting on Notre Dame to give him an interview.

Notre Dame’s coaching search isn’t expected to be completed soon. The Fighting Irish may wait on Luke Fickell, who plans to coach his Cincinnati Bearcats through the end of the season.

How Notre Dame moves forward in its coaching search will likely dictate where Marcus Freeman goes.