College Football World Reacts To New Brian Kelly Video

A closeup of Brian Kelly during a Notre Dame football game.SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is seen during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2016 in South Bend, Indiana. Stanford defeated Notre Dame 17-10. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly got a lot of people’s attention with his first-ever address to Tigers fans on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t anything Kelly said to the crowd at halftime of the LSU-Ohio basketball game. It was how he said it: with what seemed to be a fake Southern accent.

Kelly’s counterfeit drawl has earned the attention of college football fans and media members. Some have looked at the video with disbelief, while others are busy cracking jokes.

Here’s a snippet of the reaction:

We can totally understand Kelly wanting to make a good first impression. However, this was way over the top and frankly pretty bizarre.

In the end, all that matters though is how much he wins. He can speak to the crowd in tongues if he delivers championships to Baton Rouge.

That won’t make it any less funny though.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.