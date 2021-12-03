College Football World Reacts To New Brian Kelly Video

New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly got a lot of people’s attention with his first-ever address to Tigers fans on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t anything Kelly said to the crowd at halftime of the LSU-Ohio basketball game. It was how he said it: with what seemed to be a fake Southern accent.

Kelly’s counterfeit drawl has earned the attention of college football fans and media members. Some have looked at the video with disbelief, while others are busy cracking jokes.

Here’s a snippet of the reaction:

for $100 million, I'd happily publicly butcher whatever accent you want me to https://t.co/Txp6lplC6H — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 3, 2021

ok we need to hear him try “Geaux Tigers” now — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly hasn’t even been in the SEC three days and he’s starting to sound like The American Dream Dusty Rhodes? https://t.co/hNivpewGei — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 3, 2021

enjoy this moment, lsu fans. you will never like this man more than you do today. https://t.co/4pkWhkUVBy — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly is from Boston pic.twitter.com/wmqGeAHdh4 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly can't possibly keep up this horrific imitation Southern accent he just developed today for multiple years pic.twitter.com/jSYG1UHmlB — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 3, 2021

very pumped for Brian Kelly to start calling it The War of Northern Aggression — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly’s new, fake southern accent is the story of the decade. https://t.co/mh5KaMAxll — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly if he makes it to Year 5 at LSU pic.twitter.com/wBgZmw7IyD — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly in four months pic.twitter.com/n831BC1ku0 — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly show up to SEC Media days like this or be found out pic.twitter.com/ynBNC18XxV — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 3, 2021

I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. pic.twitter.com/JTzuIA2s2n — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 3, 2021

We can totally understand Kelly wanting to make a good first impression. However, this was way over the top and frankly pretty bizarre.

In the end, all that matters though is how much he wins. He can speak to the crowd in tongues if he delivers championships to Baton Rouge.

That won’t make it any less funny though.