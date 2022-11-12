College Football World Stunned By Harold Perkins' Performance vs. Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Harold Perkins Jr. #40 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a sack during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU true freshman Harold Perkins Jr. was so dominant against Arkansas this Saturday that an argument can be made that he single-handedly won the game for his team.

Perkins finished this afternoon's game with eight total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. He made the game-sealing play for the Tigers in the fourth quarter.

Unsurprisingly, Perkins is receiving a lot of praise on social media. And honestly, he deserves every bit of it.

"Oh my goodness," Brody Miller of The Athletic tweeted. "Harold Perkins strip to win the game, if the call stands. One of the best single game defensive performances I've ever seen."

"LSU survives," Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated said. "Harold Perkins is a monster."

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit tweeted, "Built different man. @HP113k secured victory for @LSUfootball today in Fayetteville!"

The fact that Perkins is a true freshman makes this performance even more surreal than it already is.

Perkins should be a game-changer for LSU's defense for years to come.