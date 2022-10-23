College Sports World Reacts To Livvy Dunne Preseason Video

Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 LSU Tigers gymnastics season.

The popular college athlete, who has millions of followers across platforms, shared a viral preseason video on TikTok earlier this week.

Dunne is ready to go.

"Pre-szn grind😼," Dunne wrote.

The video has more than 3 million views on TikTok. Dunne is absolutely massive on the platform.

"Hope your season goes great livvy," one fan wrote.

"Going to one of the meets this year😁," one fan added on social media.

"Livvy I know your on that grind for winter but you gotta come to my hoco on Saturday," one fan joked.

Dunne should be pretty fun to watch on the mat as the season goes on.