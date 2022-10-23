Skip to main content
College Sports World Reacts To Livvy Dunne Preseason Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne on Instagram.

Olivia Dunne is ready for the 2022-23 LSU Tigers gymnastics season. 

The popular college athlete, who has millions of followers across platforms, shared a viral preseason video on TikTok earlier this week.

Dunne is ready to go.

"Pre-szn grind😼," Dunne wrote.

The video has more than 3 million views on TikTok. Dunne is absolutely massive on the platform.

"Hope your season goes great livvy," one fan wrote.

"Going to one of the meets this year😁," one fan added on social media.

"Livvy I know your on that grind for winter but you gotta come to my hoco on Saturday," one fan joked.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne on the floor for a gymnastics routine.

Instagram.

Dunne should be pretty fun to watch on the mat as the season goes on.