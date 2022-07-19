College Sports World Reacts To LSU's Big Dining News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: LSU Tigers fans cheer before the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl between LSU and Central Florida at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, LSU had exciting news to share with its students. It has partnered with Chartwells Higher Education to bring a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to its campus.

The current goal is for LSU to have a Popeyes on its campus by late 2022. This location will offer counter service, a dine-in experience and a walk-up window service.

Margot Hsu Carroll, the assistant vice president for auxiliary services at LSU, released a statement on this news.

“Popeyes has been one of the most requested restaurants by our students here at LSU,” Carroll said. “We are excited to welcome one of Louisiana’s largest restaurant chains to campus and add another dining option for our students on campus.”

This deal will mark the first Popeyes on an SEC campus.

The college football world is clearly thrilled about this news.

In addition to cash and credit card, LSU students will be allowed to use TigerCASH and Paw Points at this Popeyes location.

More updates on this development can be found here.