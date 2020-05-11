Corey Kiner, No. 10 RB In 2021, Announces His Commitment

Four-star back Corey Kiner announced his commitment decision Monday afternoon. The Ohio native is heading to SEC territory.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back has committed to Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers. Kiner chose Louisiana State University over other elite programs including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Cincinnati.

Kiner’s game is perfect for the SEC. He doesn’t have elite speed, but is a powerful runner and displays deceptive quickness. The four-star back’s strength and build is built for SEC play. There’s no doubt this is a big pickup for the Tigers.

LSU is on a recruiting hot-streak thanks to its success last season. Kiner is the Tigers’ 10th commit of the 2021 cycle.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from Ohio 4-star RB Corey Kiner. Kiner – a Top 10 prospect at his position – becomes the first RB on board for running backs coach Kevin Faulk.https://t.co/280S0Cm4P3 pic.twitter.com/qegsxV0pz2 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) May 11, 2020

Kiner is the No. 10 RB and 163rd overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score. With Kiner in the mix, the Tigers have the No. 12 class in the nation and third-best class in the SEC.

Kiner’s commitment is significant considering he’s one of the top recruits in the state of Ohio. Orgeron is certainly flexing his recruiting muscle given it’s not too often elite Ohio prospects leave Big Ten territory, let alone commit elsewhere than Ohio State.

If LSU can continue its recruiting pace, more national championships are in the near future.