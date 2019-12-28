We aren’t even midway through the second quarter of the Peach Bowl, but it’s pretty clear that LSU is in a completely different class from Oklahoma.

With the Sooners down 35-7 after less than a quarter-and-a-half, college football analyst Danny Kanell couldn’t help but ponder whether the College Football Playoff selection committee erred in selecting Oklahoma to participate.

Taking to Twitter, Kanell declared that Pac-12 champion Oregon “would have put up a much better fight” against LSU. He lamented that the Ducks were ultimately not included because they “weren’t pretty enough for the pageant.”

Oregon would have put up a much better fight. But they weren’t pretty enough for the pageant.

The Ducks went 10-2 in the regular season before upsetting 11-1 Utah to win the Pac-12 and finish 11-2. But despite a convincing 37-15 win over the No. 5 team in America, Oregon was sent to the Rose Bowl instead.

Oregon would have put up a much better fight. But they weren’t pretty enough for the pageant. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 28, 2019

In fairness, the College Football Playoff has never allowed a two-loss team into the tournament. And if any team with two losses was to be allowed, there would have been plenty of suitors with better resumes.

Alabama, Penn State, and Georgia all could have made strong cases to get in as two-loss teams.

But with Oklahoma being blown out for the second year in a row, the selection committee has to be frustrated.

The process must be flawed in some way if the same team keeps getting in, only to be blown out immediately.

Could today’s poor performance from Oklahoma be a precursor to a two-loss team getting into the College Football Playoff in years to come?