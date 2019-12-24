Former 4-Star LSU WR Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

As the Peach Bowl approaches, the LSU Tigers have learned that former four-star wideout Dee Anderson has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, Anderson received 14 scholarship offers. He was listed as the No. 185 overall recruit and No. 37 wide receiver from his class, per 247Sports.

Back in the fall, LSU coach Ed Orgeron revealed that Anderson was suspended due to a conditioning issue. That suspension ended up lasting the entire year.

Even though Anderson’s tenure with the Tigers didn’t finish on the right note, the talented wide receiver will look for another opportunity elsewhere.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com is reporting that Anderson has entered the transfer portal.

Anderson has one season of eligibility remaining.

Source: LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson, who was suspended for the season in September, went into the transfer portal today. Started four games last year and finished the season with 20 catches. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 24, 2019

Last season, Dee Anderson had 20 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown. The six-foot-five wideout should have plenty of programs interested in his services.

Fortunately for LSU, the offense didn’t take a huge hit from losing Anderson this season due to its abundance of playmakers at wide receiver. Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. all played integral roles on offense.

Stay tuned for more updates on Anderson and where he could play college football next year.