Derek Mason Addresses Speculation About LSU Coaching Job

A month after being fired by Vanderbilt, Derek Mason is one of the hottest names among college football programs looking for a new defensive coordinator.

According to a report from college football insider Matt Zenitz, several Power 5 programs have already contacted Mason to be their defensive coordinator. Zenitz noted LSU reached out to Mason about its defensive coordinator vacancy.

On Wednesday, Mason confirmed he spoke with LSU. However, he’s not ready commit to a new job just yet.

The former Vanderbilt head coach said he’s taking some time away from the game to spend with family.

“There have been some conversations,” Mason told Glenn Guilbeau on Wednesday night. “I’m taking some time right now. I’m spending time with my family.”

Here’s more from the Lafayette Daily Advertiser:

“But I’ll say this, I have the utmost respect for Coach [Ed] Orgeron. I truly believe he’s an unbelievable coach. And LSU is a top five program as far as talent, resources and what it can do. “…Anybody who’s anybody as far as a defensive coordinator and loves football would want to coach at LSU. When you look at LSU, you can see top 10 talent. There are 10 or 11 programs in the country that have superior talent, and LSU is one of them.”

Mason previously served as the defensive backs coach at Stanford under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

After Harbaugh left for the NFL, new Stanford coach David Shaw promoted Mason to defensive coordinator.

Following a seven-year run at Vanderbilt, he might not be leaving the SEC for long.