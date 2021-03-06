70-Year Old Woman Accused Former LSU RB Derrius Guice Of Sexual Harassment

As we learn more from the investigation into LSU‘s handling of sexual harassment and assault allegations within the athletics department, another allegation against former star running back Derrius Guice has emerged. This time, it stems from his interaction with a 70-year old woman working at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Ahead of his final game with LSU football, the 2018 Citrus Bowl, Guice attended a Louisiana high school championship game at the Superdome. While there, he is alleged to have “aggressively sexually harassed” a 70-year old security guard working during the game.

“At 3:30 pm she was sitting on a chair at her post when Derrius Guice and several other men approached her. He began saying that he ‘likes older women’ and asked if she would have sex with him,” the findings read, per Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger.

“She was shocked and told him that was not funny. He continued to gesture at his private area and grab himself in front of her saying that ‘older women are my thing’ and that they could just ‘go off and do it’ somewhere.”

Before Derrius Guice played his final game at #LSU (the Citrus Bowl after the 2017 season), he sexually harassed a 70-year-old attendant during a HS championship game. It was reported to university. "Guice was never put thru

the University’s disciplinary process," report says. pic.twitter.com/5RiOH9FOBo — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 5, 2021

According to the report, she informed her supervisor at the Superdome about the incident. That supervisor called an unspecified LSU football coach, who said that “Derrius was probably just kidding around,” and mentioned that the running back “came from a broken home.” Ultimately, there was no punishment levied against Guice, who ran for 98 yards and caught two touchdowns in a Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame weeks later.

Guice would go on to be drafted by the Washington Football Team. In August 2020, he was accused of rape by a pair of former LSU students, weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The situation looks extremely bad for Ed Orgeron, LSU’s current head football coach. The ongoing investigations have also dredged up 2013 harassment allegations against his former boss and predecessor, Les Miles. LSU football has plenty to answer for, as we learn more about the various alleged indiscretions of recent years.

