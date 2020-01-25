Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice starred at LSU in college, and after the Tigers won the national title last week, he was part of the team’s celebration at the White House. A photo he posted on Twitter Saturday morning is causing quite a stir.

Guice, who says he doesn’t get into politics, posted a photo of himself in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump. He called it an honor to meet a sitting president – noting that he came from nothing.

Guice also made it clear that he knew he’d receive backlash. He said he thought some people would be “salty” about the photo.

Check it out:

They gone get salty.. but I don’t get into politics. All I know is I come from nothing, and it will always be an honor to meet a president of the United States! God Bless everyone pic.twitter.com/aXb9PZyMij — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) January 25, 2020

Guice also took a photo with Vice President Mike Pence.

Chilling with the #2 Official White House Photo – D. Myles Cullen pic.twitter.com/cZ89pT6FUI — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) January 21, 2020

As you’d imagine, reaction to the photo was mixed. The photo has over 60,000 likes, but it also has thousands of negative comments. In short, it’s about what you’d expect to see in this situation.

It’s hard to fault Guice for getting excited about meeting the president – especially considering his upbringing. But our country is very divided right now, so it also isn’t really a surprise to see the backlash.

Guice, after his days at LSU, was drafted by the Redskins in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. While he’s shown promise, he’s had a tough time staying on the field due to injuries.