The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Redskins RB Derrius Guice Dealing With Backlash After Posting Photo Of Himself With Donald Trump

Derruis Guice playing for the Washington Redskins.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 08: Derrius Guice #29 and Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins discuss before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice starred at LSU in college, and after the Tigers won the national title last week, he was part of the team’s celebration at the White House. A photo he posted on Twitter Saturday morning is causing quite a stir.

Guice, who says he doesn’t get into politics, posted a photo of himself in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump. He called it an honor to meet a sitting president – noting that he came from nothing.

Guice also made it clear that he knew he’d receive backlash. He said he thought some people would be “salty” about the photo.

Check it out:

Guice also took a photo with Vice President Mike Pence.

As you’d imagine, reaction to the photo was mixed. The photo has over 60,000 likes, but it also has thousands of negative comments. In short, it’s about what you’d expect to see in this situation.

It’s hard to fault Guice for getting excited about meeting the president – especially considering his upbringing. But our country is very divided right now, so it also isn’t really a surprise to see the backlash.

Guice, after his days at LSU, was drafted by the Redskins in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. While he’s shown promise, he’s had a tough time staying on the field due to injuries.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]