Details Of Brian Kelly’s Contract At LSU Have Emerged

They say actions speak louder than words. Well most of the time so does money, especially in the world of college football.

The details of Brian Kelly‘s contract with the LSU Tigers were released on Tuesday night. And it’s now easy to see why he left Notre Dame for Baton Rouge.

Kelly’s contract with LSU spans over 10 years and increases his pay every two years. The former Notre Dame head coach will start by making $9 million in 2022. That’ll increase to $9.2 million in 2023, $9.4 million in 2025, $9.6 million in 2027, $9.8 million in 2029 and finally $10 million in 2031.

Here’s a look at the breakdown:

Brian Kelly contract details, per his contract obtained by @SINow:

2031: $10M He gets a $500,000 “longevity bonus” each July of the contract year. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 1, 2021

If you’re still shocked about Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame to LSU, you’re not alone. But the latest contract details help paint a clearer picture.

Kelly left South Bend in a hurry. He didn’t even meet with his players for very long. It was reportedly a two-minute meeting.

The night before Kelly sent Notre Dame players the following message:

“Men … Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame,” the text read. “I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports.”

It still remains to be seen how involved Brian Kelly will be in coming weeks as LSU gears up for the postseason.

The Tigers finished the season at 6-6 and are expected to go bowling.