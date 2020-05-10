Dick Vitale Says Allegations Are Coming For 2 Major Programs

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is teasing major allegations for two prominent college basketball programs.

The college basketball world has been hit hard with allegations of improper activity in recent years. Just this year, Louisville and Kansas have been hit with official Notice of Allegations by the NCAA.

Vitale says more allegations are coming. Two major programs are going to get hit with allegations in the next month-plus.

“Yes my source is usually on the money. No shock to ppl in the hoops world so I will let u use ur imagination,” Vitale tweeted.

“Look for allegations sent vs 2 power conf teams within the next 6 weeks.”

Vitale added that the delay is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But allegation notices are coming for these two major programs eventually.

It is just a matter of time b4 allegations of major @NCAA violations will be sent to 2 power conference schools .Yes my source is usually on the money . No shock to ppl in the hopps world so I will let u use ur imagination .Delaying the process has been COVID-19 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 9, 2020

Look fo allegations sent vs 2 power conf teams within ghe next 6 weeks . https://t.co/rEObtilPSc — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 10, 2020

The two programs are believed to be LSU and Arizona. The veteran ESPN analyst hinted at the allegations earlier this year.

Many naysayers claim the @NCAA enforcement staff will not do anything in relation to the sleazy stuff shown during The SCHEME & the hoop trials . Trust me reliable sources tell me that LSU & ARIZONA basketball will be hit with MAJOR allegations by the NCAA . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 2, 2020

The HBO documentary, The Scheme, detailed the FBI’s investigation into criminal activity within the college basketball world. Both Arizona and LSU were mentioned in the documentary.