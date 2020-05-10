The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dick Vitale Says Allegations Are Coming For 2 Major Programs

A closeup of Dick Vitale wearing a headset.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is teasing major allegations for two prominent college basketball programs.

The college basketball world has been hit hard with allegations of improper activity in recent years. Just this year, Louisville and Kansas have been hit with official Notice of Allegations by the NCAA.

Vitale says more allegations are coming. Two major programs are going to get hit with allegations in the next month-plus.

“Yes my source is usually on the money. No shock to ppl in the hoops world so I will let u use ur imagination,” Vitale tweeted.

“Look for allegations sent vs 2 power conf teams within the next 6 weeks.”

Vitale added that the delay is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But allegation notices are coming for these two major programs eventually.

The two programs are believed to be LSU and Arizona. The veteran ESPN analyst hinted at the allegations earlier this year.

The HBO documentary, The Scheme, detailed the FBI’s investigation into criminal activity within the college basketball world. Both Arizona and LSU were mentioned in the documentary.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.