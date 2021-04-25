Dick Vitale Reacts To Kim Mulkey’s Coaching Move

National champion head coach Kim Mulkey is officially leaving Baylor in one of the biggest college basketball coaching moves we’ve seen in a while.

Mulkey, a Hall of Fame head coach with three national championships at Baylor, is officially leaving for the job at LSU.

“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” said LSU AD Scott Woodward in a statement. “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life — in the classroom, on the court, and in the community — is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”

Mulkey’s departure from Baylor is massive. She’d been the Bears’ head coach since 2000 and built the program into a national power.

But Louisiana is home and the allure of the Tigers was too strong.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale took to Twitter to react.

“A great get by LSU women’s basketball,” Vitale wrote. “KIM MULKEY is clearly one of the greatest woman coaches of all time.”

Mulkey played collegiately at Louisiana Tech, where she won a national championship in 1982.

Now, she’ll attempt to build LSU into a national title contender.