Dick Vitale Says ‘Major Allegations’ Are Coming For 2 Programs

Dick Vitale calling a game for ESPN.LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This offseason in college basketball is shaping up to be fairly interesting. Recently, a HBO documentary called “The Scheme” shed light on FBI investigations involving NCAA programs using money to win over commitments from top recruits.

The documentary mainly focused on Arizona and LSU. Both schools have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in the past. Last year, LSU head coach Will Wade was in trouble for a wiretap audio that mentions his cash offer to Javonte Smart in 2017.

At this time, the NCAA hasn’t said whether or not it’ll discipline these two programs. However, ESPN analyst Dick Vitale believes “major allegations” are coming for Arizona and LSU.

Vitale suggested that both programs will be in trouble on Twitter, saying “Trust me reliable sources tell me that LSU & Arizona basketball will be hit with MAJOR allegations by the NCAA.”

Wade was temporarily suspended by LSU for the final five games of the 2019 season. He returned for the 2020 season and led the team to a 21-10 record.

Since the 2019 season, Vitale has made it known that he’s not fond of Wade’s methods.

This situation will be worth monitoring, especially if it results in major sanctions for Arizona and LSU.

