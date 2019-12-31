The Spun

Coach O Says President Trump Called Him After The Peach Bowl

president trump at the white house dinnerWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: (AFP OUT) U.S President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers football team to celebrate their Championship at the White House on January 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has had a few run-ins with the LSU Tigers during their undefeated 2019 season. He paid a visit to Tuscaloosa during the season to see the epic regular season win for Ed Orgeron’s Tigers over Alabama.

Now, after his team’s win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Coach O got some phone time with the president. During his press conference today, Orgeron confirmed that Trump called him on Monday.

Given the nature of the 63-28 win over Oklahoma on Saturday, it makes sense. LSU had the game more or less locked up in the first quarter.

Quarterback Joe Burrow had over 400 passing yards and seven touchdowns in the first half.

It is unclear whether Donald Trump also called Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. His Tigers won the other semifinal on Saturday, outlasting Ohio State in a classic at the Fiesta Bowl in the late game.

Swinney and his team have plenty of experience with Trump as well. After winning last year’s national championship, they were the first title-winning college team to get the now-infamous fast food treatment at the White House.

Trump has previously attended the College Football National Championship Game, though no plans for him to head to New Orleans have been revealed as of yet.

The two teams of Tigers will face off at the Superdome on Monday, Jan. 13. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

[Scott Rabalais]


