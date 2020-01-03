The Spun

Report: President Trump Expected To Be At National Championship Game

Donald Trump waving.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump in the tunnel before going on field prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on the national championship between Clemson and LSU, including those of President Donald Trump. It appears that he has plans to travel to New Orleans for the biggest game in college football.

Clemson edged out Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, whereas LSU dismantled Oklahoma with ease in the Peach Bowl.

Both programs feature elite quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow. They also have two of the best overall rosters that are loaded with NFL talent from top to bottom.

Although it’s not official that Trump will be in attendance for the national title game, The Advocate is reporting that he is expected to be at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 13.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the College Football Playoff championship game in New Orleans Jan. 13, according to a source familiar with preparations underway but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Earlier this season, Trump went to Tuscaloosa to watch Alabama take on LSU. He will now get his second chance to watch Burrow and the Tigers.

Since Clemson and LSU are two of the biggest brands in college football, it’s likely that Donald Trump won’t be the only notable figure in attendance.

The national championship will be on ESPN.

[The Advocate]


