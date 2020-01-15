Drew Brees Posts Congratulatory Message For LSU

The many connections between Drew Brees and LSU football were well-documented throughout the program’s national championship season.

Obviously, Brees plays for the New Orleans Saints and is a beloved figure in Louisiana. But beyond that, Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow idolized Brees, right down to the No. 9 on his jersey, and LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the New Orleans staff.

Brees and his entire family were at the Superdome on Monday night to watch LSU’s win over Clemson. The victory earned the Tigers their fourth-ever national championship.

Late Tuesday night, Brees posted a congratulatory message for the team on Instagram.

Congratulations to LSU on winning the national championship last night. Probably the greatest College football team in NCAA history. The run they made this year was remarkable. Unbelievable talent, but more so than that, these guys played for each other. It was fun to watch!

Brees, who turned 41 today, has been the quarterback in New Orleans for the last 14 seasons. The franchise has a decision to make about whether or not to bring him back in 2020.

LSU, meanwhile, should be ranked in the preseason top five next fall, despite losing Burrow (and Brady) to the NFL.