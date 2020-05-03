Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sends Heartfelt Message To Coach O

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been getting in touch with his football roots this weekend.

After getting a birthday message from the Calgary Stampeders and having some fun with them today, he took the time to acknowledge LSU’s Ed Orgeron. Coach O was Miami’s defensive line coach when The Rock attended the university and won the 1991 national title.

Over the weekend, Coach O wished The Rock a happy birthday, calling him “A true American Success Story.” The Rock responded with an equally heartfelt message, thanking him for all of the things he learned at Miami. He credited Coach O for teaching him lessons that he would understand later in life and says he continues rooting for him.

“Thank you, Coach O,” The Rock wrote. “Always grateful for the lessons you taught me, that I was able to understand much later in life (finally;). Stay healthy and always proudly rooting you on. Geaux Tigers. #NationalChampions”

Thank you, Coach O.

Always grateful for the lessons you taught me, that I was able to understand much later in life (finally;). Stay healthy and always proudly rooting you on. Geaux Tigers. #NationalChampions https://t.co/eRI5b8QFPm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2020

Dwayne Johnson’s efforts to become a professional football player after finishing at Miami didn’t go as planned. But he soon changed course, choosing to follow in his family’s footsteps by becoming a professional wrestler.

It’s been a great weekend for everyone giving shoutouts to The Rock.

Who else will The People’s Champ tell stories about before the weekend is over?