Joe Burrow Reacts To EA Sports College Football News

EA Sports rocked the college football world with a major announcement today. The company is bringing its beloved college football video game series, formerly known as NCAA Football, back.

It is unclear when the next iteration of the game, the follow-up to NCAA Football 14 released back in July 2013, will come out. There is still plenty to work out, including full team licensing without the NCAA branding involved, whether a Name, Image, and Likeness law will pass before a new game is released, and numerous other logistical issues to work out.

The excitement is absolutely palpable, though. Fans are freaking out on Twitter, and star athletes, some of whom dreamed of being in the game (or, having a nameless avatar in the game, that is), have expressed their enthusiasm. Former Heisman winner Kyler Murray is already stumping to be on the next cover. He certainly won’t be alone.

In 2019, Joe Burrow put together one of the greatest seasons in college football history. He would’ve been an obvious pick for the cover of NCAA Football 20, had it come out. He’s a bit forlorn about the whole thing today.

All I ever wanted was to be on the cover of this game and as soon as I graduate they bring it back https://t.co/C6JhkfQMpJ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) February 2, 2021

Of course, maybe there is still hope for Burrow, Murray, and the other players who missed out. With the long gap in games, perhaps EA Sports College Football will find a way to pay homage to the college football stars of 2013-2020.

So far, EA has reached a licensing deal with CLC, which gives it rights to over 100 existing teams. Hopefully, EA will be able to fill in the gaps, and we get a game with every FBS team if possible.

EA Sports vice president Daryl Holt told ESPN that the company currently plans to roll out the game without rosters featuring real college players, but continues to monitor the potential passing of new NIL rules, which would allow it to pay players in order to do so. For years, people have edited rosters to make them as accurate as possible, something that still happens on NCAA Football 14 to this day. That will likely be the case if we start with the nameless avatars once again whenever the new EA Sports College Football game is released.